BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, January 16, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» 46 NCEs, 28 biosimilars among 114 drugs cleared by EMA in 2024
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
46 NCEs, 28 biosimilars among 114 drugs cleared by EMA in 2024
Jan. 16, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
The EMA recommended the highest number of approvals in the last 15 years in 2024, giving the nod to 114 drugs. That is amongst the highest number in the 30 years of the agency’s existence, said Steffen Thirstrup, the EMA’s chief medical officer.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Biosimilar
Europe
EMA