BioWorld - Thursday, January 16, 2025
46 NCEs, 28 biosimilars among 114 drugs cleared by EMA in 2024

Jan. 16, 2025
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
The EMA recommended the highest number of approvals in the last 15 years in 2024, giving the nod to 114 drugs. That is amongst the highest number in the 30 years of the agency’s existence, said Steffen Thirstrup, the EMA’s chief medical officer.
BioWorld Regulatory Biosimilar Europe EMA