As wheel Terns in CML, Novartis’ Scemblix in crosshairs

Immunoforge Co. Ltd.’s approval of an IND by the Korea Ministry of Food and Drug Safety reminded Wall Street – not that anybody needed reminding – about the marketplace jostle among therapies for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), where a number of drugs are cleared by the U.S. FDA but significant need remains in terms of efficacy as well as tolerability.