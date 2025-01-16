BioWorld - Thursday, January 16, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTechSee today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

China deepens drug, device reforms, aims to be global powerhouse

Jan. 16, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
China is deepening its regulatory reforms of drugs and devices to foster a globally competitive innovation ecosystem to transform China from a major pharmaceutical manufacturer into a global pharmaceutical powerhouse.
BioWorld BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Asia-Pacific China NMPA