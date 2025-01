Gilead, US end court battle over HIV PrEP patents

After a five-year court battle in which Gilead Sciences Inc. scored several victories only to have the U.S. government appeal, Gilead has reached a settlement with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to resolve government claims that the company had infringed its patents covering the pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) use of two Gilead HIV drugs.