Thursday, January 16, 2025
Home
Financing at Hinge Bio to support advancing HB-2198 into clinic for SLE
Immune
Financing at Hinge Bio to support advancing HB-2198 into clinic for SLE
Jan. 16, 2025
No Comments
Hinge Bio Inc. has closed a $30 series A financing to support progression of its lead product candidate, HB-2198, into the clinic for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
BioWorld Science
Financings
Immune
Series A