BioWorld - Thursday, January 16, 2025
See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Financing at Hinge Bio to support advancing HB-2198 into clinic for SLE

Jan. 16, 2025
No Comments
Hinge Bio Inc. has closed a $30 series A financing to support progression of its lead product candidate, HB-2198, into the clinic for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
BioWorld Science Financings Immune Series A