Endocrine/metabolic

Commission proposes ‘radical overhaul’ of obesity definition, diagnosis

A global commission has proposed a fundamental change to the way obesity is defined and diagnosed. If the change is implemented, obesity would be considered a health risk in some contexts, and a disease in others. “The commission is reframing obesity... in a way that allows for the nuanced reality of obesity,” Robert Eckel told reporters at a press briefing announcing the proposal, which was published online in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology on Jan. 14, 2025.