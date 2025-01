CMS’ price negotiations take two: Ozempic, Xtandi among 15 drugs chosen

In the final days of the Biden administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) laid out the latest 15 drugs that are subject to negotiated prices, with Novo Nordisk A/S’ GLP-1 drug Ozempic for type 2 diabetes topping the list, bringing Rybelsus and Wegovy along for the ride because they share the same active ingredient, semaglutide.