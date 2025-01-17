BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, January 17, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» US HHS awards Shionogi $375M to develop COVID-19 PrEP therapy
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
US HHS awards Shionogi $375M to develop COVID-19 PrEP therapy
Jan. 17, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Shionogi & Co. Ltd. won a $375 million project agreement from the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle to develop its 3CL protease inhibitor, S-892216, as a long-acting injectable for COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis.
BioWorld
Clinical
Infection
Coronavirus
Small molecule
Asia-Pacific
Japan
U.S.
BARDA