US HHS awards Shionogi $375M to develop COVID-19 PrEP therapy

Jan. 17, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Shionogi & Co. Ltd. won a $375 million project agreement from the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle to develop its 3CL protease inhibitor, S-892216, as a long-acting injectable for COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis.
