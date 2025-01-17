BioWorld - Friday, January 17, 2025
Other news to note for Jan. 17, 2025

Jan. 17, 2025
Biopharma happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Aileron, Chromatin, Esobiotec, Handa, Idorsia, Nanocopoeia, Rein, Santhera, Seres, Serina, Société des Produits Nestlé.
