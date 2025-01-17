BioWorld - Friday, January 17, 2025
X

Ocular

CREB inhibitor successfully prevents corneal neovascularization

Jan. 17, 2025
No Comments
Corneal neovascularization (CNV) occurs when abnormal blood vessels grow into the cornea in response to ischemic or hypoxic conditions caused by infections, inflammation or chemical injuries.
