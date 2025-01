Neurology/psychiatric

Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical identifies α2-adrenoceptor agonists

Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has patented substituted imidazole derivatives acting as α2-adrenoceptor agonists with sedative and/or analgesic and/or anesthetic and/or anxiolytic activity. As such, they are reported to be potentially useful for the treatment of pain, insomnia and psychiatric disorders.