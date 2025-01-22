Newco Prolium licenses antibody from Innocare, Keymed for $520M

In another Chinese newco out-licensing deal, Innocare Pharma Ltd. and Keymed Biosciences Co. Ltd. out-licensed their co-developed CD20×CD3 bispecific antibody (ICP-B02/CM355) to startup Prolium Bioscience Inc. in a deal worth up to $520 million.