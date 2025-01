FDA approves Daiichi Sankyo’s Trop-2 ADC for breast cancer

Marking the second global approval after Japan, the U.S. FDA has approved Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan), a trophoblast cell surface antigen 2-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) from Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and Astrazeneca plc, for treating adults with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative unresectable or recurrent breast cancer after prior chemotherapy.