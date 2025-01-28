BioWorld - Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Patents

Researchers continue to develop leadless pericardial pacemaker

Jan. 27, 2025
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the University of Southern California filed for protection of a pacemaker with a unique shape and configuration which is low profile.
BioWorld MedTech Cardiovascular U.S. Patents