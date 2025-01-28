BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Bard agrees to pay $17M to settle FCA allegations
Bard agrees to pay $17M to settle FCA allegations
Jan. 27, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
Murray Hill, N.J.-based C.R. Bard Inc. agreed to pay roughly $17 million to settle allegations that it violated the Anti-Kickback Statute in connection with the use of a self-referral form for sales of the company’s intermittent catheter.
