Bard agrees to pay $17M to settle FCA allegations

Jan. 27, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Murray Hill, N.J.-based C.R. Bard Inc. agreed to pay roughly $17 million to settle allegations that it violated the Anti-Kickback Statute in connection with the use of a self-referral form for sales of the company’s intermittent catheter.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Urology U.S.