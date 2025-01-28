BioWorld - Tuesday, January 28, 2025
UK’s postmarket monitoring mandates to take force in June

Jan. 27, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.K.’s new postmarket monitoring requirements do not represent a sea change in device makers’ responsibilities in this area, but the expansions of responsibility are nonetheless significant.
