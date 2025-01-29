BioWorld - Wednesday, January 29, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

FCA cases reach new high in 2024, but value of recoveries no outlier

Jan. 28, 2025
By Mark McCarty
False Claims Act litigation in the U.S. spiked significantly according to a new report by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP, at least in terms of the number of cases brought to the courts.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S.