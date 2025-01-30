BioWorld - Thursday, January 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Other news to note for January 29, 2025

Jan. 29, 2025
No Comments
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: 23andMe, Aethlon, advanced Orthopaedics, Aspen Medical, Cordance Medical, Exact Therapeutics, Eyenovia, Heartbeam, Spectral, Spectra Medical, Stryker, XL Precision.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Other news to note