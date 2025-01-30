BioWorld - Thursday, January 30, 2025
Nobi raises €35M for smartlight to detect falls

Jan. 29, 2025
By Shani Alexander
No Comments
Nobi BV secured €35 million (US$37 million) in an oversubscribed series B financing round to develop its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered smartlights which can detect falls in the elderly.
