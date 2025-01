Stryker sells spine implants business, sales up

In a remarkably news-filled earnings call on Jan. 28, Stryker Corp. revealed plans to sell its U.S. and spinal implants business to Viscogliosi Brothers LLC for an undisclosed sum, announced the retirement of Chief Financial Officer Glenn Boehnlein on April 1, reported sales growth of 11% for the fourth quarter and 10% for the full year 2024 and said the $4.9 billion acquisition of Inari Medical Inc. should close by the end of February.