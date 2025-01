Zimmer Biomet buying Paragon 28 for $1.1B to bolster F&A offerings

In a move that the company, said demonstrates its commitment to investing in higher growth areas, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported its plans to buy foot and ankle (F&A) orthopedic specialist Paragon 28 Inc. for an up-front payment of $13 a share in cash, corresponding to an equity value of approximately $1.1 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion.