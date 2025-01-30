BioWorld - Thursday, January 30, 2025
Regulatory actions for January 30, 2025

Regulatory snapshots, including global submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Curonix, Life Spine, Orthopreserve, Synthetic MR.
