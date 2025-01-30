BioWorld - Thursday, January 30, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

EU trade associations call for withdrawal of AI Liability Directive

Jan. 30, 2025
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
The EU has moved aggressively on legislation in recent years, with the AI Liability Directive serving as the latest example of legislation that sparked widespread opposition.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Artificial intelligence Europe U.S.