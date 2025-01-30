BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Neu Health secures $2M to bring platform to the US
Jan. 30, 2025
By
Shani Alexander
Neu Health Ltd. received $2 million in funding from Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company and Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) to bring its platform, designed for Parkinson’s disease and dementia care, into the U.S.
