BioWorld - Thursday, January 30, 2025
Neu Health secures $2M to bring platform to the US

Jan. 30, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Neu Health Ltd. received $2 million in funding from Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company and Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE) to bring its platform, designed for Parkinson’s disease and dementia care, into the U.S.
