Stereotaxis begins anew with Genesisx launch in EU

Continuing a cascade of positive news for Stereotaxis Inc., the company reported the first order for its petite Genesisx robot in Europe. The system received CE mark in August, but management held off its launch until its Magic radiofrequency ablation catheter also received CE mark, which happened on Jan. 27. The two devices are used together to treat cardiac arrhythmias.