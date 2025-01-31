BioWorld - Friday, January 31, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

APACMed sees urgent need to harmonize regs for LDTs across APAC

Jan. 31, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Harmonized regulations for laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) across Asia Pacific are sorely needed at a time when LDTs continue to play a critical role in addressing unmet needs in the region, according to a recent whitepaper developed by APACMed.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Infection Diagnostics Asia-Pacific TGA