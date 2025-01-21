BioWorld - Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Cancer

[177Lu]DOTA-2P(FAPI)2 transforms the TME, increases sensitivity to PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy

Jan. 20, 2025
No Comments
[68Ga]/[177Lu]DOTA-2P(FAPI)2 is a novel dimeric FAP-targeting radiopharmaceutical that has demonstrated increased tumor uptake and prolonged retention in different types of cancer models.
