BioWorld - Tuesday, January 21, 2025
See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Valo Health patents new PARP-1 inhibitors

Jan. 20, 2025
No Comments
Valo Health Inc. has disclosed poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents