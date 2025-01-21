BioWorld. Link to homepage.
» Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical divulges new KIF18A inhibitors
Cancer
Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical divulges new KIF18A inhibitors
Jan. 20, 2025
Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has synthesized kinesin-like protein KIF18A inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
