BioWorld - Tuesday, January 21, 2025
See today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Universitat de Barcelona describes new EHMT2 inhibitors

Jan. 20, 2025
No Comments
Universitat de Barcelona has identified histone-lysine N-methyltransferase EHMT2 (H3-K9-HMTase 3; G9a) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease among others.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents