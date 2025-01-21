BioWorld - Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Infection

Compounds for schistosomiasis and fascioliasis disclosed in Merck KGaA patent

Jan. 20, 2025
Merck KGaA has divulged compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of schistosomiasis and fascioliasis.
