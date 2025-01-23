BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Drugsplaining: Teva details price negotiation impact on generics
Jan. 22, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
With more than five dozen generics already tentatively approved for 10 of the drugs selected for the next round of the Medicare Price Negotiation Program, the impact of the negotiations won’t be limited to just the brand drugs.
