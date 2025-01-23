BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2025
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Drugsplaining: Teva details price negotiation impact on generics

Jan. 22, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
With more than five dozen generics already tentatively approved for 10 of the drugs selected for the next round of the Medicare Price Negotiation Program, the impact of the negotiations won’t be limited to just the brand drugs.
BioWorld Analysis and data insight Regulatory Biosimilar Generic U.S. CMS Courts