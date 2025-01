Vilastobart set apart? Xilio phase II combo performs in CRC

“The [colorectal cancer field is moving, and thankfully it’s moving quickly,” said Marwan Fakih, gastrointestinal specialist at City of Hope, speaking about initial phase II data from Xilio Therapeutics Inc.’s ongoing trial with vilastobart (XTX-101) when paired with PD-L1-blocking antibody Tecentriq (atezolizumab, Roche AG) in metastatic microsatellite stable disease.