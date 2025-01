Cancer

Hangzhou Polymed Biopharmaceuticals divulges new inhibitors of FLT3 and IRAK-4

Hangzhou Polymed Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has synthesized crystalline forms of compounds acting as FLT3 (FLK2/STK1) and interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK-4) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular, neurological and inflammatory disorders.