BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Gastrointestinal

CVI Pharmaceuticals describes new THR-β agonists

Jan. 22, 2025
No Comments
CVI Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has identified thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of atherosclerosis, hypercholesterolemia, hyperlipidemia, hepatic steatosis, thyroid cancer, obesity and hypothyroidism.
BioWorld Science Gastrointestinal Patents