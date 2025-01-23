BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Gastrointestinal
CVI Pharmaceuticals describes new THR-β agonists
Jan. 22, 2025
CVI Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has identified thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of atherosclerosis, hypercholesterolemia, hyperlipidemia, hepatic steatosis, thyroid cancer, obesity and hypothyroidism.
BioWorld Science
Gastrointestinal
Patents