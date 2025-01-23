BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Kangbaida Biotechnology discovers new POLθ inhibitors

Jan. 22, 2025
No Comments
Kangbaida (Sichuan) Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has described DNA polymerase θ (POLθ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents