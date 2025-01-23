BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Gynecology/obstetrics

Celmatix patents new FSH receptor agonists to treat infertility

Jan. 23, 2025
No Comments
Celmatix Inc. has disclosed FSH receptor (FSHR) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of infertility.
BioWorld Science Gynecology/obstetrics Patents