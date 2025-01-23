BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2025
Cancer

Hangzhou Healthytide Biotechnology divulges new peptoids targeting integrins α5β1, αvβ5 and αvβ6

Jan. 23, 2025
Hangzhou Healthytide Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has synthesized peptoid compounds targeting integrin α5β1 and/or integrin αvβ5 and/or αvβ6 reported to be useful for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
