Thursday, January 23, 2025
Hangzhou Healthytide Biotechnology divulges new peptoids targeting integrins α5β1, αvβ5 and αvβ6
Cancer
Hangzhou Healthytide Biotechnology divulges new peptoids targeting integrins α5β1, αvβ5 and αvβ6
Jan. 23, 2025
Hangzhou Healthytide Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has synthesized peptoid compounds targeting integrin α5β1 and/or integrin αvβ5 and/or αvβ6 reported to be useful for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science
Cancer
Patents