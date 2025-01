‘Exciting data’: S.Biomedics preps US IND of PD cell therapy

To realize the promise of cell therapy for neurodegenerative disorders, S.Biomedics Co. Ltd. is looking to expand clinical trials of TED-A9, its stem cell therapy for Parkinson’s disease (PD), to the U.S., having reaped positive results from a domestic phase I/IIa trial in November 2024.