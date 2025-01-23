BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
sign in
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» 2024 closes with 228 US FDA approvals; December adds 19 drugs
X
Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news
Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services
See subscription options
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals December 2024
2024 closes with 228 US FDA approvals; December adds 19 drugs
Jan. 23, 2025
By
Amanda Lanier
No Comments
The U.S. FDA approved 19 drugs in December, an increase from 10 in November. In total, 228 FDA approvals were granted in 2024, averaging 19 per month. Seven new molecular entities were approved in December, bringing the year's total to 49.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Regulatory
U.S.
FDA