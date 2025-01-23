BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2025
Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals December 2024

2024 closes with 228 US FDA approvals; December adds 19 drugs

Jan. 23, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
The U.S. FDA approved 19 drugs in December, an increase from 10 in November. In total, 228 FDA approvals were granted in 2024, averaging 19 per month. Seven new molecular entities were approved in December, bringing the year's total to 49.
