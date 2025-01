Novo weight-loss data roll out; Veru ‘leans’ in

As investors look ahead to data shortly from Veru Inc. with enobosarm, the weight-loss space remains hot, with Novo Nordisk A/S reporting favorable top-line results from a phase Ib/IIa trial evaluating amycretin, a unimolecular GLP-1 and amylin receptor agonist for once weekly subcutaneous administration in people overweight or with obesity.