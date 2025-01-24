BioWorld - Friday, January 24, 2025
US Claims Court rules Vanda’s trade secrets not so secret

Jan. 24, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
A U.S. Federal Claims Court judge shot down Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s accusations that the FDA disclosed the company’s trade secrets to generic competitors, finding that the trade secrets weren’t really secret or necessarily proprietary to Vanda.
