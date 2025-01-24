BioWorld. Link to homepage.
US Claims Court rules Vanda's trade secrets not so secret
US Claims Court rules Vanda’s trade secrets not so secret
Jan. 24, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
A U.S. Federal Claims Court judge shot down Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s accusations that the FDA disclosed the company’s trade secrets to generic competitors, finding that the trade secrets weren’t really secret or necessarily proprietary to Vanda.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Neurology/psychiatric
Generic
Small molecule
U.S.
Courts
FDA