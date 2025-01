FDA clears Medexus’ HSCT conditioning agent treosulfan – finally

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks set for its U.S. launch of bifunctional alkylating agent treosulfan in the first half of 2025 following a long-awaited FDA approval of the drug, branded Grafapex, for use in combination with fludarabine as a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) in adults and pediatric patients, 1 and older, with acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome.