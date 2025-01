Respiratory

Novel autotaxin inhibitor reverses lung fibrosis symptoms

Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a chronic lung disease characterized by the replacement of normal lung tissue by scar tissue, resulting in worsening lung function and impaired gas exchange. Autotaxin (ATX), the enzyme that produces the lipid mediator lysophosphatidic acid (LPA), is upregulated in lung fibrotic tissue.