Dermatologic
Hangzhou Bio-Creativity Pharma-Tech patents new PI3Kγ inhibitors for atopic dermatitis
Jan. 24, 2025
Hangzhou Bio-Creativity Pharma-Tech Co. Ltd. has disclosed phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase γ (PI3Kγ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
BioWorld Science
Dermatologic
Patents