BioWorld - Friday, January 24, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Dermatologic

Hangzhou Bio-Creativity Pharma-Tech patents new PI3Kγ inhibitors for atopic dermatitis

Jan. 24, 2025
No Comments
Hangzhou Bio-Creativity Pharma-Tech Co. Ltd. has disclosed phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase γ (PI3Kγ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.
BioWorld Science Dermatologic Patents