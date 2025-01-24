BioWorld - Friday, January 24, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Silexon Intelligent Technology describes new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors

Jan. 24, 2025
No Comments
Silexon Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. has identified GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents