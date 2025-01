Neurology/psychiatric

Viva Star Biosciences discovers new NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors

Researchers at Viva Star Biosciences (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. and Viva Star Biosciences (US) Inc. have described NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome, multiple sclerosis, atherosclerosis, type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.