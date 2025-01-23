BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

More China ADCs: Arrivent gets GI cancer drug in $1.2B Lepu deal

Jan. 23, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
A year after its $175 million IPO in 2024, Arrivent Biopharma Inc. picked up rights to develop and commercialize Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate, MRG-007, worldwide excluding the greater China region.
BioWorld Science Deals and M&A Cancer Gastrointestinal Antibody-drug conjugate Asia-Pacific China U.S.