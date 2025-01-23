BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, January 23, 2025
More China ADCs: Arrivent gets GI cancer drug in $1.2B Lepu deal
Jan. 23, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
A year after its $175 million IPO in 2024, Arrivent Biopharma Inc. picked up rights to develop and commercialize Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) candidate, MRG-007, worldwide excluding the greater China region.
