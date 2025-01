Veru weight loss study hits primary endpoint, stock drops

Positive data for Veru Inc.’s enobosarm lend more weight to the potential progress of the company’s body-mass preservation program in patients taking Wegovy (semaglutide). The side effect of lean mass loss has dogged those taking GLP-1s. The study results didn’t support the company’s stock on the day of the data release as it had the previous four weeks.