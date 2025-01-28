BioWorld - Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic

Genzyme patents new SLC6A19 inhibitors for phenylketonuria

Jan. 27, 2025
Genzyme Corp. (Sanofi Genzyme) has disclosed sodium-dependent neutral amino acid transporter B(0)AT1 (SLC6A19) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of phenylketonuria, among others.
